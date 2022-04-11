TRAFFIC ALERT: N Indian Canyon Drive & N Gene Autry Trail closed

UPDATE 2:55 PM:

N Indian Canyon Drive has been closed for the second time in just a few hours, the city of Palm Springs announced on social media

The roadway is shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue due to sand buildup and high wind.

No word on when the road could be reopened.

N Gene Autry Trail is also shut down between E Via Escuela and Salvia.

UPDATE:

North Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened to traffic after being closed down overnight because of high winds and blowing sand.

ORIGINAL STORY:

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed to traffic through the Whitewater wash Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Strong winds and low visibility shut down the major traffic artery between the city and Interstate 10 as colder air moved into the Coachella Valley with heavy winds forecast.

Blowing sand, reduced visibility, and sand build-up can be expected by drivers in and around the closure area. Gene Autry Trail remained open to traffic along with Vista Chino Road.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates.