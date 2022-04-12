Decades-long murder mystery finally laid to rest

By Kilee Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — After a decades-long murder mystery in Oklahoma, the victim will finally be laid to rest.

The family of Tamara Tigard, also known as the “Lime Lady,” spoke to KOCO 5 for the first time.

Authorities found her body along the banks of the Canadian River in 1980. For 40 years, the sheriff’s office had been trying to figure out her identity.

Now, Tamara Tigard will finally be laid to rest.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know the story, but we are so grateful,” Kylie Tigard said.

Until two years ago, the Lime Lady’s identity was unknown. Investigators tried everything but came up empty for decades until Kylie took a DNA test.

“The DNADoe project was new to me. I didn’t really know much about it,” Kylie said.

Hoping to preserve their shrinking family’s history and instead, Kylie unlocked a family mystery.

“The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office called me and said ‘do you know Tamara Tigard?’ and I was just shocked,” Kylie said.

Her missing cousin Tammy was in fact the Lime Lady. The Jane Doe had been found shot three times and covered in quicklime by her killers who tried to speed up decomposition.

“It was a very sad day for us. But once the shock wore off, we’re just so grateful. So grateful that you guys found her and identified her,” Kylie said.

They never knew what happened to their missing cousin Tammy.

“What we were told by family because I was in the eighth grade and my brother was in high school, we were told she went into the witness protection program. We weren’t sure why. We didn’t really know the story,” Kylie said.

Now, looking at family photos, they feel a sense of peace. They finally have answers to questions that have haunted them for years.

“I am saddened that my aunt and uncle aren’t alive or her sister or even my dad who was her uncle have long passed. But we are going to stand up for her and give her the best party we can,” Kylie said.

Buried next to her mom and dad, Tamara’s urn will finally return home.

Tamara’s memorial service with military honors will take place in Sutherlin, Oregon, next Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.