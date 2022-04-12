‘Stranger Things’ debuts new trailer for its creepy upcoming season

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

“Stranger Things” is approaching its final run, but it still has some creepy scares left in store.

Netflix’s immensely popular science fiction horror series released the first trailer to its fourth season Tuesday. The teaser gives fans their best look yet at the upcoming adventures for the kids from Hawkins and even takes viewers far from smalltown Indiana and into unsettling places. That includes the horrific world of the Upside Down and what appears to be a snow covered Russia.

The trailer, which clocks in at 3:17, strikes a new tone for the series. Although the show has always balanced wonder with horror, season four appears to be more of the latter.

“A war is coming,” Paul Reiser’s Dr. Owens warns Millie Bobbie Brown’s Eleven. “I don’t know how else to say this other than just to say it. Without you, we can’t win this war.”

The trailer may be darker than previous seasons, but it also has some of “Stranger Things” nostalgic joy. That includes roller rinks, bad 80s haircuts and Journey’s 1983 hit song “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).”

Netflix announced in February that the upcoming season of the series will debut in two parts this summer. The first will premiere May 27 and the second will hit July 1, both right before holiday weekends. The show’s creators and producers, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, said that “Stranger Things 4” is the “most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

Netflix also announced in February that “Stranger Things” will conclude its run after season 5.

The show, which debuted on the service in 2016, has been one of the most popular series on the platform and arguably its most important franchise. Not only is it a cultural sensation, but its reach has extended to video games, theme park attractions, fast food items and merchandising.

There should be a lot of anticipation around “Stranger Things 4” since the last season of the show aired way back in the pre-pandemic days of 2019.

