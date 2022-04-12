Sweden, Spain, France clinch spots in 2023 Women’s World Cup
By The Associated Press
Sweden, Spain and France have clinched spots in the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Sweden qualified as the UEFA Group A winner, securing a berth with a 1-1 draw against Ireland in Gothenburg on Tuesday. Jenni Hermoso scored both goals in Spain’s 2-0 victory in Scotland, clinching its berth as winner of Group B. France defeated Slovenia 1-0 in Le Mans to win Group I and earn a spot in its fifth World Cup.