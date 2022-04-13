Biden unveils $800 million security package for Ukraine in call with Zelensky

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

President Joe Biden on Wednesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the US was sending his nation an additional $800 million worth of weapons, ammunition and other security assistance.

“The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” Biden said in a statement.

The package will include new types of weapons as well as the types of equipment the US has provided to Ukraine for weeks.

The new equipment includes “artillery systems, artillery rounds and armored personnel carriersm,” the statement from Biden read.

“I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters,” he said.

The $800 million shipment brings the total amount of military assistance the US has provided to Ukraine to more than $3 billion.

“The steady supply of weapons the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion. It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom,” Biden wrote in a statement.

