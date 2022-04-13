Dorm room broken into as residents slept, police say

By Cassady Velasco

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — UC Santa Cruz Interim Chief of Police issued a community alert Tuesday after a dorm room at College Ten was broken into as the people inside slept.

Interim Chief Mary Garcia between 3 and 4 a.m., a man entered the room and was scared off after waking the roommates.

No one was injured, and there was no sign of forced entry.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5-foot-7 with a thin build.

He was described as having dark brown or black straight hair, shoulder-length, worn in a mullet style, possibly shaved on the sides.

He was wearing a neon-green or yellow short-sleeved athletic shirt with black stripes and athletic-style shorts.

He was last seen leaving the area on foot while wearing a black surgical-style face mask.

Garcia asks campus community members to report suspicious activity to campus police as soon as possible.

Suspicious people or activity should also be reported to the UC Santa Cruz Police Department by calling 911.

Campus police remind you to be alert to your surroundings and trust your instincts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the campus dispatch center at 831-459-2231, Ext. 1.

