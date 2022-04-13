Guinness Book’s world’s tallest family hails from Northern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

DULUTH, Minnesota (WCCO) — It’s official, there’s a whole lot more shade falling over Duluth than in other parts of the world. That’s because the Guinness Book of World Records’ newly certified “tallest family in the world” lives there.

(Actually, they live in Esko, but trust us, the shadows are long.)

The Trapp family was just given the title of world’s tallest family, and at an average height of 6 feet, 8 inches tall, who’s going to argue against the family of five’s claim?

The most diminutive of the quintet, mother Kristine, still stands at a robust 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

“I love saying I’m the shortest person in the world’s tallest family,” she said.

From there, the remaining family members’ heights are:

Scott Trapp, father: 6 feet, 8 inches Savanna Trapp, daughter: 6 feet, 8.1 inches Molly Steede, daughter: 6 feet, 6 inches Adam Trapp, son: 7 feet, 3 inches According to Guinness, Savanna Trapp has been recruited by UCLA to play — give you one guess — Division I basketball. Adam Trapp also played basketball in high school, whereas Steede played volleyball in college, and was likely great at blocking.

“Coaches always said to us, ‘You can’t teach height. You’re either tall or you’re not,’” Steede said.

