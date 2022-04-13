Man arrested at airport after K-9 sniffs out drugs in his suitcase

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police arrested man after the K-9 unit detected narcotics in his checked luggage at Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Tuesday night.

According to the arrest affidavit, Narcotics Detection K-9 Officers conducted a blind luggage run for flight #2654 from BNA to San Francisco, departing at 7 p.m. San Francisco is a known narcotics distribution hub based on its history of seizures.

Police dogs picked up an order of narcotics in large red suitcase belonging to 31-year-old Jessie Williams. Officers tracked down Williams near his gate and he gave them permission to search the suitcase, according to the affidavit.

Inside the suitcase, investigators found stacks of cash inside a fanny pack, small amounts of marijuana and THC syrup, a Nature Made bottle containing approximately 200 Hydrocodone pills, and a shampoo bottle with approximately 200 Oxycodone pills.

Williams faces several felony drug offenses, including possession with the intent to distribute.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.