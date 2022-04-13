Mobile woman accused of attacking sister with metal alarm clock

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A Mobile woman accused of attacking her sister with a metal alarm clock has been charged with assault.

Destiny Denise Martin, 36, was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault. She has since been released, jail records indicated.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responding to Mobile Infirmary Medical Center around 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to the assault were told Martin hit her sister on the head with a metal alarm clock during a fight.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to jail records, Martin’s bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday and a court date is set for April 26.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.