Trash truck catches on fire at DHS AM/PM; Palm Drive shut down at Flora Ave

An AM/PM parking lot is being evacuated after a trash truck caught on fire in the parking lot.

The incident happened at the AM/PM on Palm Drive near Flora Avenue.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that the truck is fully involved with fire.

Police announced that Palm Drive from Hacienda to Desert View is closed due to a major fire. Granada & Flora will also be closed between Palm Drive & Cactus Drive.

Firefighters are clearing a parking lot near the AM/PM.

We have a crew on the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.