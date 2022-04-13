Trash truck catches on fire at DHS AM/PM; Palm Drive shut down at Flora Ave
An AM/PM parking lot is being evacuated after a trash truck caught on fire in the parking lot.
The incident happened at the AM/PM on Palm Drive near Flora Avenue.
A CAL FIRE spokesperson confirmed that the truck is fully involved with fire.
Police announced that Palm Drive from Hacienda to Desert View is closed due to a major fire. Granada & Flora will also be closed between Palm Drive & Cactus Drive.
Firefighters are clearing a parking lot near the AM/PM.
We have a crew on the scene to gather more details. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.
