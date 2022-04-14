Walgreens employee assaulted during robbery

By Tony Garcia and Brittany Weiner

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A man was arrested for attempting to rob a Walgreens and fighting an employee there in the process.

According to the arrest affidavit, 32-year-old Derrick Bailey walked into the Walgreens on Dickerson Pike last Thursday (4/7) wearing a plastic grocery bag over his head. He then went behind the counter and began grabbing packs of Newport cigarettes from the shelf.

A Walgreens employee intervened and the two got into a physical altercation, causing the grocery bag to fall off Bailey’s head. He then left the store after grabbing more packs of cigarettes, the affidavit states.

Police were able to identify Bailey through surveillance footage and lineup. Bailey is charged with three counts of theft/robbery in addition to an assault charge.

