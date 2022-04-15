Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Jacob Alvarez removed in recall petition

The Riverside County Superintendent of Schools Office has confirmed to News Channel 3 that Desert Sands Unified School District Trustee Jacob Alvarez has been removed from office due to a recall petition.

A spokesman for the County office says the petition had enough signatures to remove him from office months before his current term was set to expire in December.

According to the Desert Sands Unified School District website, the board member seat for area 2 is vacant.

The County Superintendent has recommended to the Registrar of Voters to hold a special election during the June primary to fill the seat, but that decision will be up to the Registrar's Office.

