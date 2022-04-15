Shreveport woman wants eviction ruling reversed

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport woman wants an eviction removed from her record because she says it is hurting her.

Latasha Sherman is certainly not alone in Caddo Parish even if an eviction is taken care of meaning owed fees are paid according to Shreveport city court the eviction will stay on that person’s record.

Sherman says she was improperly evicted but she can’t get anyone to reverse the ruling. She says she was never served an eviction notice as evidence suggests.

“I never got a notice at all, it went to a different zip code, now I have an eviction under my name,” said Sherman.

Sherman says she was getting help through the Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport until her former landlord decided she should pay full rent. She says judges are overlooking how things played out.

