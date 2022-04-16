Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:08 PM

“Hijabi Queens” murals in Anaheim’s Little Arabia district stopping passersby in their tracks

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ANAHEIM, California (KCAL/KCBS) — New, colorful murals in Anaheim’s Little Arabia district is giving passersby a fresh, new view of Muslim women.

A mural covering the entire wall of a former hair salon on Brookhurst Street shows two stylish women, including one wearing big earrings and sunglasses and the other wearing a forehead chain, in hijabs. In between the two images is the phrase “Hijabi Queens.” Another mural on the side of a different store features a smiling woman with long eyelashes, wearing a rainbow-colored hijab and a crown.

“I happened to be stopping by, and at a stoplight, I was just like totally enthralled by it,” said Enjy El-kady, CAIR-LA’s digital communication manager. “So I actually turned and went to the shopping center to take pictures of it.”

The eye-catching murals are a part of an NFT project from husband-and-wife team Karter and Doaa Kaher. Each mural has a QR code that people can scan with their smartphones to learn more about them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content