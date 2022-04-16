Shots fired at South Carolina mall, police say

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at a South Carolina mall Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet issued by the department.

Police said there is “no confirmation if there are any injuries,” at the Columbiana Centre Mall.

Columbiana Centre Mall is approximately 10 miles from downtown Columbia.

This story is developing.

