As many as 10 people shot in the East Allegheny area of Pittsburgh, officials say

By Michelle Watson, CNN

As many as ten people were shot overnight in the East Allegheny neighborhood of Pittsburgh, officials said early Sunday.

At least three of the injuries are critical, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department said in a tweet.

“Police are gathering evidence at multiple crime scenes,” the department noted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.