China’s economic growth edges up despite virus outbreaks

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth edged up to an anemic 4.8% over a year ago in the first three months of 2022 even as spreading coronavirus outbreaks prompted shutdowns of major industrial cities. Official data released Monday showed growth accelerated from the previous quarter’s 4%, when the economy was slammed by tighter government controls on use of debt by China’s vast real estate industry. Measured compared with the previous quarter, as other major economies are, growth edged down to 1.3% from 1.4% in the final quarter of 2021. Retail spending, factory output and investment in factories, real estate and other fixed assets rose.