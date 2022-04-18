Church hosts first Easter service since fire

By Lauren Johnson

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) — After a devastating fire burnt down the Christian Church in Pleasantville two years ago, the congregation meets for their first Sunday service on Easter.

Pastor Don Naftz says it’s good to be back.

“We are excited. We’re a small congregation. But the congregation came together and rebuilt,” said Pastor Don Naftz.

The congregation had been meeting at a local funeral home for service while the church was reconstructed.

The fire that destroyed the building left nearby homes charred as well.

To be back in their own space is overwhelming for some.

“It’s just been a long, long journey. And hard work. And just excited and overjoyed,” shared congregation member Marsha Ritt.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful. Couldn’t be any happier. Kind of like Christmas,” shared Caroline Harvey, who’s been a member of the church since her youth.

Pastor Naftz says this Easter will be a reminder of remaining encouraged even when things get tough.

“I’m hoping that they receive hope. That they realize God is alive and that God is good,” said Pastor Naftz.

