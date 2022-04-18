The world’s most over-the-top cruise ship cabins

Zachary Laks, CNN

What’s it like sailing the seas at the very height of luxury?

The most lavish suites on cruise ships fuse the best cutting-edge technology with the timeless luxury of 24-hour butler service, catering to your every whim.

The world’s most incredible floating accommodations all have one thing in common: stunning views. Behold the wonder of glaciers and fjords or a chance encounter with dolphins and whales as you float by in the privacy of your own expansive terrace.

Whether you’re tucking into a bed with a $200,000 mattress or taking up residence in the funnel of a ship, the journey is just as exciting as the destination when you’re staying in one of these incredible cruise suites.

Celebrity Cruises: Iconic Suite

Ship: Celebrity Beyond

Price: Voyages from $15,340 per person

Size: 1,892 square foot (176 sqm) interior, 689 square foot terrace

Two all-encompassing suites at the helm of the new Celebrity Beyond ship will pamper their first guests in late April 2022.

Set above the captain’s bridge, these Iconic Suites are the crown jewel of Celebrity’s Edge class, offering spacious, open-plan interiors and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows.

Luxury amenities including cashmere bedding, a private terrace hot tub and Le Labo bath amenities add comfort to the journey.

When you’re ready to leave the cozy confines of your suite, your table’s waiting at all of the ship’s specialty restaurants including Celebrity’s new Le Voyage by world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud.

Royal Caribbean: Ultimate Family Suite

Ships: Wonder of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Spectrum of the Seas

Price: Voyages from $19,000 per suite

Size: 1,892 sq ft interior, 689 sq ft terrace

Perhaps the most fun you’ll ever have in the privacy of your own suite at sea, the Wonder of the Seas’ Ultimate Family Suite was built for all kids and kids at heart.

The two-story penthouse is a magical dream brought to life, filled with vibrant colors and amenities like your own in-suite slide, an air hockey table and an 85-inch 4K TV so large they refer to it as a cinema.

The suite can accommodate families of up to 10, though your private balcony hot tub might only be able to fit half of you at a time.

Virgin Voyages: Massive Suites

Ships: Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady

Price: Voyages from $4,360 per person

Size: 2,147 sq ft

The whole vibe on the Virgin Voyages ships is rockstar VIP, so when Richard Branson set out to create the ship’s top suites, he aimed for epic.

The two Massive Suites at the top of the ship evoke the luxury life your favorite rock star is accustomed to, complete with your own team of crew members to help with anything you need; from unpacking your suitcase to restocking your never-ending bar so the party never stops.

Let the incredible, meditative views inspire you to create your own music in the suite’s guitar room, or just fire up some classics from the suite’s record collection on the en suite turntable.

Disney Cruise Line: Wish Tower Suite

Ship: Disney Wish

Price: Voyages from $21,000 for two adults

Size: 1,966 sq ft

The Wish Tower Suite is the ultimate extension of storybook living, bringing the fairytale fantasy to life, nightly. The new suite will debut on the Disney Wish this summer as a first-of-its-kind enclave in the forward funnel of the ship.

Not unlike the family-forward Cinderella Castle Suite at Disney World, this one-of-a-kind suite will be able to accommodate up to eight guests throughout its two bedrooms and children’s room, and has four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The immersive suite is inspired by “Moana” and will offer an enchanting Disney welcome, as a custom sculpture will summon the joy and heart of the film and fill the suite with lights and sounds.

Viking Cruises: The Owner’s Suite

Ships: Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, Viking’s new expedition fleet

Price: Voyages from $10,995 per person based on double occupancy

Size: 1,238 sq ft including an outdoor private lounge

Viking’s expedition fleet just began navigating the cruise line to the farthest corners of Earth, and if you’re in the ship’s Owner’s Suite, you’re going there with the best view.

The new expedition fleet, sister ships Octantis (sailing since January 2022) and Polaris (set to launch in August 2022), both have one Owner’s Suite.

More than just a terrace, the suite’s 792 sq ft garden lounge comes with its own private badenstamp (a wood-sided hot tub), the perfect place to take in ever-changing landscapes.

The en suite dining for six offers the chance to have a relaxing, private meal while enjoying music and exclusive wine collections curated by the line’s charismatic founder and chairman, Torstein Hagen.

Norwegian Cruise Line: Premier Owner’s Suite

Ship: Norwegian Prima

Price: Voyages from $21,904 per person

Size: 2,100 sq ft, 828 sq ft balcony

Debuting this August 2022, the Norwegian Prima reimagines The Haven, the line’s popular enclave of luxury suites, with a dramatic move to the back of the ship.

With the move aft, the newly reimagined Premier Owner’s Suite has a stunning wraparound balcony stylishly outfitted with a Jacuzzi, four-seat dining table and sun loungers.

The Piero Lissoni-designed suite features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout its three bedrooms (each with a king-sized bed), three bathrooms (all featuring a jet shower) and half bathroom.

Oceania: Owner’s Suite

Ship: Oceania Riviera

Price: Voyages from $15,599 per person

Size: 2,000 sq ft

Cashmere lap blankets, Bulgari amenities and an in-suite bar stocked with six full bottles of premium spirits or wine: you’re living the high life on the aft decks of Oceania’s Riviera in the ship’s three Owner’s Suites.

At first impression, you’ll be taken by the suite’s stunning floor-to-ceiling windows that perfectly frame the view, no matter where you are in the world.

The suites span the entire beam of the ship so prepare for a wraparound private terrace that offers incredible panoramic views and privacy.

Designed by the Ralph Lauren Home Collection, the suites are stately yet comfortable.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: Regent Suite

Ship: Seven Seas Splendor

Cost: Voyages from $54,999 per person

Size: 4,443 sq ft

Are you ready for the best sleep of your life? Seven Seas Splendor’s Regent Suite features the most luxurious sleep experience ever at sea thanks to a $200,000 Hästens mattress.

Not only will you be floating on the water, but you’ll be levitating on this one-of-a-kind artisanal mattress from Sweden, made of layers of flax, horsetail hair and cotton.

Once you’ve recharged overnight, replenish with the suite’s unlimited Canyon Ranch treatments, and then head out in port with your own personal car and guide.

Seabourn: Wintergarden Suite

Ship: Seabourn Venture

Price: Voyages from $17,999 per person

Size: 1,044 sq ft, 129 sq ft outdoor terrace

Iconic designer Adam D. Tihany’s vision for the Wintergarden Suite was to balance beauty and relaxation aboard the line’s first-ever expedition ship.

Set to debut in mid-April 2022, the newly minted suite will be a luxurious enclave with thoughtful touches like a TV that disappears with the touch of a button to allow for uninterrupted views from bed.

Favorite amenities in the two-story suite include a heated jacket wardrobe that will keep your parka toasty prior to your arctic expedition and the Swarovski ATX Interior spotting scope, optimal for the best view of all the wildlife this ship will cruise alongside.

Cunard: Balmoral Suite

Ship: Queen Mary 2

Price: Voyages from $25,000 per person

Size: 2,249 sq ft

The Queen Mary 2’s two-story grand duplex apartments are the most luxurious and well-appointed way to cross the Atlantic.

The luxurious life in the suites is made effortless by the impeccable, classic British butler service. Your own Jeeves!

Every whim throughout your stay is attended to, from unpacking while you enjoy sparkling wine and chocolate on your terrace to a pillow menu that will have you resting easy.

Though over-the-top, the Balmoral Suite’s sweeping staircase is perfect for a grand entrance into your own private cocktail party, toasting to the luxury life in the middle of the ocean.

