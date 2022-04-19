Highway reopens after being closed due to Bisbee rush fire

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — A principal route between two southern Arizona cites reopened Tuesday after being closed for about eight hours overnight due to a brush fire on hills overlooking Bisbee. The Arizona Department of Transportation said U.S. 80 was reopened Monday evening around 6 a.m. after being closed near Mule Pass Tunnel. The highway is the principal route between Bisbee and Sierra Vista. No structure damage was reported and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the fire’s perimeter had been secured and a pre-evacuation notice for approximately 15 homes had been lifted. No information was immediately available on the fire’s size or how it started.