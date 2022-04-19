Jessica Simpson opens up about her 100-pound weight loss

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jessica Simpson wants you to know she didn’t drop 100 pounds overnight.

During a recent appearance on “The Real,” the singer and entrepreneur said it took three years and “determined patience” to shed the weight.

“I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I’ve done it, there’s easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible,” Simpson said. “So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

In early April, she posted a photo of herself in a bikini on her verified Instagram account writing in the caption “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!”

“Hard work, determination, self love,” the caption continued. “I enjoyed a good proud cry today.”

On the show, she said “being in a bikini was never my goal” — but she was very proud of herself.

Simpson said she picks up a lot of weight while pregnant, which is what happened while she was carrying her now 3-year-old daughter Birdie.

“I celebrate pregnancy, but this last pregnancy was really hard for me,” Simpson said. “I don’t know if it was because I was older, hormones and all kinds of stuff, but whoa, Birdie gave me a brutal stretch.”

