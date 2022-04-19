Man donating car to raise money for pediatric cancer

By Kalé Searcy

ATKINSON, Nebraska (KETV) — Mark Burch is under the hood, making last-minute tweaks to a cherry red Corvette.

“Like right here, this one’s capped off, and I think this one is supposed to go to that one,” he said.

The 1973 Stingray once covered in rust and dirty carpet now shines bright.

He’s restoring the car from old to new again, getting it ready for the highest bidder.

Burch is donating the car to the Team Jack Foundation for a raffle, in an effort to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

“We started working with Team Jack Foundation, through our motorsports, our dirt track racing, with our sprint cars, and eventually with some of our other race cars,” Burch said.

He said it’s his way of giving back to kids fighting brain cancer.

“It’s terrible to see what they have to go through. And yes, some of them don’t make it. And yes, many of them do make it. And the ones that do make it, unfortunately, have to deal with a lot of side effects from these treatments,” Burch said.

In nearly nine years, Burch has helped raise more than $100,000 for the foundation by getting his hands dirty.

“I know that every dollar that gets raised for the foundation is going to help a kid. I know that every dollar counts,” he said.

Whether it’s on or off the track, Burch said the race for a cure is what he’s looking for at the finish line.

“I’m not going to give up until we can do more,” Burch said.

The raffle ends on April 20. For more information on how to enter, head to the Team Jack Foundation website.

