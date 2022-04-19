Salah double, Liverpool routs Man United 4-0 to go top of PL

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored twice to help Liverpool overwhelm Manchester United 4-0 and move to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City for 24 hours at least. United slipped to sixth place and to know why there is such a deficit in quality now between English football’s most successful clubs, just look at how Liverpool’s forwards tormented the visitors. Salah also assisted Luiz Diaz’s opener. Salah’s first was set up by Sadio Mane. Mane’s goal was provided by Diaz’s pass. Salah’s second was provided by Diaz’s replacement — Diogo Jota.