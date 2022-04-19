Two young siblings drown in Lake Hughes pond

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE HUGHES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Two young siblings, a 4-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister, drowned Monday night in a pond in the northern Los Angeles County community of Lake Hughes.

The situation unfolded just before 7 p.m. when the children’s mother called 911 to report them missing.

As Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to the 43100 block of Lakes Hughes Road, the mother found both children in a pond near their home. They were unresponsive.

Deputies began CPR before the children were airlifted to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead, the sheriff’s department confirmed Tuesday. Their names were not immediately released.

Detectives learned that the two children had been playing in the yard of their home. The mother tried calling them inside when she discovered them missing.

Their names were not immediately released. They were both believed to be around 3 or 4 years of age.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.