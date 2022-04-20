Bidens to attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30, the White House Correspondents’ Association announced Wednesday.

It will be the first time that the sitting President has attended the dinner since 2016. Former President Donald Trump skipped the dinner during his presidency and it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The @WHCA is pleased to host President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden as we honor the First Amendment at our dinner on April 30,” the White House Correspondents’ Association said on Twitter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

