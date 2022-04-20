Body of missing Lewisville man found in Wise County

By Alex Keller

Click here for updates on this story

LEWISVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — The body of Robert Moulds, 63, a missing Lewisville resident, was discovered this morning in his wrecked vehicle off of U.S. 380 in Wise County.

At 8:30 a.m. on April 20, a volunteer firefighter performing search efforts on the family’s behalf found Moulds’ vehicle in a heavily wooded area about an eighth of a mile off of U.S. 380 and east of County Road 1110. This area had not been previously searched, and investigators do not know how long the vehicle had been there.

Investigators believe that Moulds was driving on eastbound U.S. 380 about a mile west of the Wise County Sheriff’s Department when he drove over the median, crossing over the westbound lanes into the wooded area, and crashed into a dry creek bed. No other vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said it appears that Moulds had a medical issue while driving, but the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to make an official ruling on the cause of death. The Texas DPS is investigating this as a fatality crash.

Moulds’ family filed a missing persons report with Lewisville Police on April 8 after not being able to contact him for several days and not finding him or his vehicle at his Lewisville residence.

Lewisville Police investigators searched his residence and found no signs of foul play. They then obtained GPS location data for Moulds’ cell phone from April 3 through April 5, which showed he was in Wise County. His family said he would frequently go the area to fish.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.