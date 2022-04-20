Dwayne Haskins’ widow made concerned call to 911: ‘I kept calling and he wasn’t answering’

By Heather Lang

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Dwayne Haskins’ widow called 911 concerned about her husband on the morning he was struck and killed on a Florida highway.

During the call, first obtained by Miami reporter Andy Slater, Kalabrya Haskins tells the emergency dispatcher she is concerned for her husband’s safety.

In the exchange, Haskins’ widow says she was on the phone with her husband but could no longer reach him. She said he became stranded on the highway and needed to get gas.

This is an exchange from a portion of the audio. She tells the dispatcher that she is making the call from the couple’s home in Pittsburgh.

Kalabrya Haskins: “My husband, he was stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas.”

Kalabrya Haskins: “We were on the phone. He said he was going to call me back. I kept calling and kept calling and he wasn’t answering. Eventually, I continued to call him and the phone cut off.”

Later, during the call, the dispatchers stops her.

Dispatcher: “I don’t want you to panic, but I am going to be honest with you. We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”

Kalabrya Haskins: “Do you have a description of him? How long ago was…”

Dispatcher: “We have units in route right now. I think rescue just got on scene. Hang tight.”

Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck trying to cross westbound on I-595 on April 9. He died at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

