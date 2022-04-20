Julian Assange extradition order issued by London court

By Rob Picheta, CNN

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has moved one step closer to being extradited to the United States, where he is set to be tried on Espionage Act charges for his role in publishing classified military documents, after a London court sent his handover to the British government for approval.

The court issued a formal extradition order in a hearing Wednesday, leaving UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to rubber-stamp his transfer to the US after a years-long legal wrangle. Assange is able to appeal the decision.

Assange is wanted in the US on 18 criminal charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified files and diplomatic cables in 2010. If convicted, he faces up to 175 years in prison.

