Over 200 volunteers spend their lunch break keeping downtown clean

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — More than 200 volunteers fanned out Tuesday during their lunch hour to spruce up downtown Asheville.

They picked up 700 pounds trash and performed other chores as well.

The event was sponsored by Asheville GreenWorks, BeLoved Asheville, the Asheville Downtown Association and the City of Asheville.

This is the first time this event’s been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

“It’s just great to be able to gather together again in whatever way and this way working towards that goal of keeping downtown clean, being together with our businesses downtown and our residents,” Meghan Rogers with the Asheville Downtown Association said. “It’s just means a lot to be able to get together again.”

Mayor Esther Manheimer was among those who were helping with the cleanup.

“We can always do more — and we can do way more working together than any of us can do on our own,” Chelsea Rath, operations manager at Asheville GreenWorks said in a press release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.