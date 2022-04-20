Sheriff warns of burglaries targeting vacationers

By KPTV Staff

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and asking for tips after a string of burglaries appear to be targeting vacationing homeowners.

The CCSO said the latest burglary was discovered when a Happy Valley resident returned to their home on April 17 after an out-of-town trip. They soon found their home had been entered through a second-story window, while watches and jewelry were missing.

In a separate incident, a relative of a West Linn homeowner went to check on the out-of-town victims’ residence only to find multiple windows damaged, including damage to the second-story window. The CCSO said during the burglary multiple designer handbags were stolen, speculating the windows may have been a test as to whether the suspect(s) tripped an alarm system before entering.

While no connection is certain, the sheriff’s office said there is a strong similarity: “Thieves appear to be targeting homeowners spending extended time away from their homes. Victim residences have also lacked adequate alarm systems — and in many cases the burglars appear to check for an alarm system before entering a home.”

The sheriff’s office is suggesting anyone planning an extended vacation have a friend or neighbor keep an eye on your house, install surveillance cameras and consider timed lighting systems.

Anyone with tips can contact the CCSO tip line by phone at (503) 723-4949 or by using the online email form here. Reference CCSO ase numbers #22-007886 and #22-008783.

