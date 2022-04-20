Students At Two High Schools In Aurora Walk Out Of Class, Call for More Action To Protect Classmates

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Students at two high schools in Aurora walked out of class on Wednesday. The students at Grandview and Overland high schools called for more action to protect students who they say were sexually assaulted.

Videos taken by students show hundreds of teens leaving Grandview High School, marching out onto a nearby field. Some gave speeches about protecting students who they say have been assaulted.

The district said it has followed both Title IX and Cherry Creek School District board policies and is working with law enforcement.

The district released this statement, “Cherry Creek School District takes all allegations of sexual harassment seriously.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.