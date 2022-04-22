Ole Miss’ Joiner, La Salle’s Clark transfer to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding Mississippi transfer Jarkel Joiner and La Salle transfer Jack Clark. The school announced both additions Friday. Joiner is a 6-foot-1 guard with one year of eligibility remaining. He had played two seasons at Cal State Bakersfield along with two seasons at Ole Miss. He led the Rebels in scoring last year at 13.2 points. Clark is a 6-8 fourth-year junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds last season.