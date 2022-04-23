High school students accused of racism at baseball game

By Audrey Weil

CAMAS, Washington (KPTV) — Camas and Skyview High Schools are investigating reports of racism at a baseball game earlier this week.

Letters from the principals of each school indicate Camas players made racist comments to a Skyview player on the field. The Skyview principal said one of its players was targeted with racist comments, noises, and names.

The Camas school district is investigating, with help from Skyview.

Because of what happened, Thursday’s games between the same two schools were postponed.

In a letter to families, the Camas principal and athletic director wrote:

“Harassment, intimidation, and bullying, including racial slurs, are not tolerated in our school community. We will work to make sure that we get to the bottom of this, including assigning discipline as appropriate. Our goal is to make sure that learning happens for our students and that repair and restoration are made to those harmed.”

This is the second time this school year that Camas students are accused of racist behavior at a sporting event. In December, the Benson High School girls basketball coach said the Camas student section yelled racial slurs at his players during a game.

A regional group called Educational Service District 112 investigated. They determined there was probably some sort of inappropriate language but said they couldn’t specifically identify any students and they couldn’t for sure say if there were any racial slurs directed at players.

The schools reported what happened at the baseball game to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, but they don’t have the authority to investigate. They recommend schools use third-party investigators. They said the school is then in charge of any punishments itself, and other schools in the area review it and can add to it.

FOX 12 asked the Camas district to talk with the high school principal or athletic director, or if there’s any additional comment they’d like to make now that this is the second accusation in the same school year. We were told not while they’re still learning what happened.

