I-Team Investigation: Uplift Our Homeless reveals successes and failures of new effort to get people into permanent homes

“Thank God I’m still alive,” said Leonard McGensy while talking to News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl in his temporary apartment located in downtown Cathedral City. It's a new feeling for McGensy to have a roof over his head and not be living on the streets of Indio.

An I-Team investigation is uncovering the successes and failures of a program working to identify people like McGensy, the Coachella Valley's chronically homeless people and get them off the streets forever.

“I love every minute of it because it’s warm at night," said McGensy. "I don’t have to worry about who’s going to come running through that park shooting or chasing somebody,” McGensy added.

Leonard McGensy discusses his life and new hope due to the CV 200 program



Homelessness and addiction are things McGensy knows all too well. For 12 years he’s sought help at Indio’s ABC Recovery Center, Martha’s Village and Kitchen, and the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. But most recently living in his car– here– behind Indio’s Dr. Carreon Park.

“Who’s to say what's going to take place in a public park,” McGensy said. He says he prays those days are forever behind him. “When they said they were going to put me in a place, this is what they did,” McGensy added.

After 12 years on the streets of the Coachella Valley, living out of his car, McGensy accepted help from the Coachella Valley Association of Government’s CV-200 program. It’s a list of our area’s chronically homeless, who don’t want to be in a shelter and have frequent contact with police.

Last year, the CV200 placed 144 homeless people into temporary homes. 32 returned to the streets, program failures. But 75 moved into permanent housing– a more than two to one success ratio.

Coachella Valley Association of Governments Executive Director Tom Kirk said, “You see that same person on the corner every day for the past three years and you think, 'Is there any way we can help that person? And we are.'"

We’ve just obtained the latest numbers for the first quarter of this year from CVAG. On Thursday, see how much money local cities are contributing to this program, more successes and failures, what it takes to help a homeless person get into a permanent home, and the ultimate cost to taxpayers. Also, what happens to those who fail, returning to the streets.

Kirk said, "It isn't cheap. But neither is having chronically homeless people on the street."

Leonard McGensy in a home provided by the CV 200 program

McGensy is just celebrating his new shot at life and says he'd recommend this CV 200 program to anyone who's walked the same walk he has.

“I would inform them they need to do as well as I did," said McGensy, adding "Come and talk to these people at the CVAG.”

