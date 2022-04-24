4-year-old dies after becoming entangled in farm equipment

By Ashley RK Smith and Lezla Gooden

WATERTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A 4-year-old has died after becoming entangled in farm equipment.

On April 23, the Watertown Police and Fire Departments responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road after receiving reports a child was trapped under a tractor.

When they arrived, they found the child entangled within the farm equipment. The child was dead on scene.

The circumstances are currently under investigation.

