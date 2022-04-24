Skip to Content
All-Clear Given After Novelty Grenades In Luggage Prompt Bomb Squad Response Near MIA

    MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Toy grenades discovered in some luggage in the cargo area of Miami International Airport led to a large police presence including a bomb squad response.

The suspicious items, at first believed to be two grenades, were found inside luggage in a cargo warehouse at 6650 NW 22 Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

After several hours, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says nothing serious was found.

What they thought were grenades were actually “demilitarized novelties.”

