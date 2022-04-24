Former MVA Employee Pleads Guilty To Selling Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A 55-year-old woman previously employed by the Motor Vehicle Administration pleaded guilty Friday to selling fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Marion Rose Payne, of Harwood, Md., and an unnamed co-conspirator would sell often sell the bogus IDs to people without legal status in the US, federal prosecutors said. Both Payne and the co-conspirator worked at the Largo branch office.

Payne was charged with conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority.

Between at least July 2015 and March 2016, Payne and her accomplice would work with Warner Antonio Portillo, who would meet with prospective applicants and provide fake versions of the documents needed to legally acquire a license, prosecutors said. The Manassas, Va., resident charged each applicant a fee of between $800 and $5,000 in cash.

Portillo and others would take the applicants to the MVA branch in Largo and direct them to Payne and the co-conspirator’s work stations. For her role in the scheme, Payne received $25,000 in cash and gifts from Portillo.

At least 276 fraudulent driver’s licenses were produced as part of the conspiracy, prosecutors said.

Payne faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. As part of her plea agreement, she will have to pay a penalty of $25,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Portillo previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.