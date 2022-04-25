Artists for Ukraine showcasing films at Palm Springs Cultural Center to fundraise for Ukrainian Children

Several Ukrainian films will be showcased at the Palm Springs Cultural Center starting Friday, April 29.

Artists for Ukraine, a group dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian children, will be hosting the event through May 1.

Meet and greets, along with Q&A with producers, directors, and actors will take place after the screenings.

Guests will also be able to experience several exhibitions including Ukrainian photo art, paintings and NFTs.

The event will benefit Ukrainian children that have been displaced by the war.

Foxter and Max will be showing Saturday, April 30. You can find more details here.

Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. for more details on this event! Click here to watch live.