Teen girl, young woman shot to death at Casa Grande apartment complex

CASA GRANDE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A 17-year-old girl and a young woman are dead after a shooting in the parking lot of a Casa Grande apartment complex Sunday evening.

Casa Grande police say they received multiple calls about gunfire at the Sonoran Apartments near Pottenbaum Road and Doan Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found people in the area trying to help the victims in a car. Officers learned that there were two victims, both of whom had multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release posted on Facebook. Police identified one of them as 18-year-old Leslie Cota, who lived in the area. Cota was found inside a car. She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was a 17-year-old girl who was found right behind the car. She also had multiple gunshots wounds. First responders treated her on the scene. She was then flown to a Valley hospital by helicopter. She died from her injuries just before midnight. Officers learned that Cota and the teen were friends.

Police say there is no physical description of the suspect or suspects available. After speaking with multiple residents and witnesses in the area, investigators believe a silver or gray newer Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and black rims might have been a getaway vehicle. Witnesses reportedly told officers they saw the car leave the complex southbound on Pottenbaum Avenue.

Investigators say they found about 30 9mm shell casings by the victims’ car, also a Chrysler 300. The investigation is ongoing as investigators try to identify a suspect or suspects and try to piece together the motivation for the shooting. They are not sure if the victims were in the wrong place at the wrong time or were the intended targets.

If you have any information or live in the area of the shooting and might have video surveillance, investigators as you call Detective T. Ellsworth at Tellsworth@casagrandeaz.gov or 520-421-8711 extension 6294. If you want to be anonymous, call Silent Witness at 520-836-2100.

Casa Grande is about an hour south of Phoenix along Interstate 10.

