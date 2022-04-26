Highs peak in the mid 90s today

Yesterday we topped out at 92 in Palm Springs, 94 in Thermal, and it's expected to be modestly hotter today.

A couple of troughs move into the Pacific NW over the next 48 hours, strengthening onshore winds and slowly cooling us back in the 80s by Thursday.

Today is likely to be the hottest day of the week, but Thursday will be the coolest as cool air funnels in from the North.

We will also see breezy conditions, especially in the evening hours the next few days.

For the Stagecoach Music Festival, highs climb back into the 90s for the weekend, so it will be warm for Festival-goers and residents alike.