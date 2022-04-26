Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:32 PM

SPD K-9 find wanted felon hiding in closet

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport police K-9 is being recognized for his help in nabbing a wanted felon Monday.

Shreveport police said K-9 Cairo was summoned to a house in the 900 block of Winter Garden Drive when the two-legged officers from SPD and the U.S. Marshals Service were unable to get a man wanted on multiple felony charges to respond to their orders to come out and surrender peacefully.

Cairo went in and found Jerquavious Johnson, 21, hiding in a closet.

“Cairo’s presence encouraged Johnson to surrender peacefully and without incident,” SPD spokesman Cpl. Christopher Bordelon said in a news release Tuesday.

Johnson was jailed on warrants out of Bossier Parish charging him with second-degree battery, attempted armed robbery and felony in possession of a firearm.

Police K9’s were introduced to the police force after an officer was murdered during a business search many years ago. Their impact public safety and officer safety is immeasurable, Bordelon said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content