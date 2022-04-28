Biden wants another $33B to help Ukraine battle Russia

By AAMER MADHANI, ALAN FRAM and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two administration officials say President Joe Biden will ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. The money is expected to last for five months, and would be a big boost in U.S. efforts to bolster Kyiv in an intensifying war that’s showing no signs of ending anytime soon. The proposal includes more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries. Biden is also seeking new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs with that country’s war against Ukraine in its ninth week.