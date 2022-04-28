Dunkin customer upset with menu tosses Coolatta machine, verbally assaults workers, police say

By WCVB Staff

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Boston police are searching for a Dunkin customer accused of throwing a Coolatta machine and nearly striking a worker after becoming upset about the doughnut shop’s menu.

The employee was working at the drive-thru window Monday night at a Dunkin on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester when she was confronted by an unruly customer who wanted to order a multicolored Coolatta beverage.

The worker told the woman that the item was not offered on the menu, and the customer became increasingly hostile, police said. The victim attempted to give the customer a Coolatta from the menu and even offered the beverage for free, police said.

The customer became belligerent while yelling profanities at the staff members through the drive-thru window, police said. She then allegedly drove to the front of the store, exited the vehicle and entered the business where she continued to cause a disturbance while yelling at the staff.

The woman then pushed the Coolatta machine, which was located behind the front counter, causing it to fall to the floor, nearly striking the victim, police said.

She then fled the area in a gray SUV. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4275.

