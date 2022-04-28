Guy Fieri Foundation partners with local venue and La Quinta High School’s Culinary Program to thank Coachella Valley veterans and first responders

TV Host and Chef, Guy Fieri, teamed up with La Quinta High School to throw a special barbecue thanking over 400 local veterans and first responders.

His foundation partnered with the Packhouse at Aziz farms, and La Quinta High School's Culinary Program.

One of the students, Caleb Balmer tells us Fieri gave the students a pep talk before the event, "He was just saying experience is the main thing to work in the industry, and just gave us some tips on what to do. And it was super cool."

Fieri's foundation is dedicated to supporting communities and celebrating their heroes, "Everybody in this community rallied. The school was great. All kinds of folks helped us out and it was a great event," says Fieri.

Students were able to work alongside Fieri's catering team to help prepare and serve the food on Thursday.

La Quinta High School's Culinary Department head, David Wood tells News Channel 3, "They're getting to practice the things that we learn in class. We do a lot of catering ourselves, but to come in and watch a professional team like Guy's team come in and work together. It's just a blast."

Fieri is shooting a couple of episodes of his show in the Coachella Valley, and is also set to make an appearance at Stagecoach this weekend.