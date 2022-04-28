Hundreds surprise High School teacher after 62-day COVID hospitalization

By WCCO Staff

MORA, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Minnesota teacher got quite the homecoming parade after spending weeks away from his classroom.

Hundreds of students lined the street to welcome Josh Norby back to Mora High School. He contracted COVID-19 and pneumonia around Christmas and wound up in intensive care on a ventilator.

The school organized the surprise on Tuesday night, just as Mr. Norby prepared to leave the hospital.

“I wasn’t really expecting quite that, and just to see everybody … it’s just overwhelming,” Norby said. “You don’t really know what to say about it other than it’s super cool.”

Norby, who teaches in the Mora tech shop, spent 62 days in the hospital. He extended his thanks to the doctors and nurses for their great care.

