Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer announces retirement

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement after 50 years in college basketball. She had 1,055 wins, four Final Four appearances and 28 NCAA Tournament appearances while leading Cheney State, Iowa and Rutgers. Stringer was emotional when she told her team Friday night on a Zoom call. Stringer had coached at Rutgers since 1995, winning 535 games there. She led the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA title game in 2007 when they lost to Tennessee. The school’s other appearance in 2000 made Stringer the first men’s or women’s coach to guide three different programs to the Final Four after playing in the first NCAA title game with Cheyney State in 1992. She led Iowa to the national semifinals in 1993.