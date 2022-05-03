A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
The US labor market remained on fire in March with a record 4.5 million workers quitting their jobs, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Tuesday.
Available jobs also rose, climbing to 11.5 million, the highest level since the data series began in December 2000.
