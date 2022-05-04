Real Madrid mounts stunning comeback to beat Manchester City and reach Champions League final

By Matias Grez, CNN

Real Madrid battled back from the brink of elimination to overcome Manchester City and book its place in the Champions League final.

For the third knockout tie in a row, Real looked down and out. Though this is a team that has become accustomed to improbable heroics, even by its own absurd standards Wednesday’s late, late show to secure a 3-1 victory over City was cutting it fine.

With City leading 4-3 from the first leg, Riyad Mahrez’s second-half goal had seemingly booked his team passage through to the final in Paris.

However, two goals either side of the 90-minute mark from substitute Rodrygo turned the game on its head and sent the match to extra time.

In truth, it then felt as though there was going to be only one winner.

Just three minutes into extra time, Karim Benzema — who had been rather anonymous all game by his own high standards — was fouled by Ruben Dias inside the box and made no mistake dispatching the penalty. That goal secured Real’s 6-5 aggregate victory.

No matter how deep of a hole Real seems to find itself in, the magic inside the Bernabeu always seems to pull the team out.

For three successive rounds, Carlo Ancelotti’s side has been on the verge of elimination. Now, somehow, it finds itself with a chance to win a record-extending 14th title when it takes on Liverpool in Paris’ Stade de France on May 28.

