‘Very disturbing’: Gloria Allred worries overturning Roe v. Wade could roll back other rights

By Tom Yun

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A high-profile U.S. women’s rights lawyer worries that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the case that legalized abortion in the U.S., it would be the first step in eroding other hard-won rights, such as same-sex or interracial marriage.

“It’s doing away with the right to privacy which, although not explicitly stated in the United States Constitution, is implicit in the right to liberty and the right to due process. And that is at the heart of many other cases and many other issues as well,” Gloria Allred told CTV’s Power Play on Tuesday.

For decades, Allred has represented accusers in high-profile cases of sexual assault and misconduct, including women who had accused Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Larry Nassar and Jeffery Epstein.

Years after Roe v. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion in the country, Allred also represented Norma McCorvey, who was the lead plaintiff in the landmark court case.

Allred called the leaked draft opinion published by Politico “very disturbing.”

“We expected it, but not this very severe cataclysmic blow to Roe v. Wade. It’s shocking after almost 50 years,” she said.

Sonja Puzic