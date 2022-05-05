One person suffers major injuries in two-vehicle crash in Indio

A person has been hospitalized with major injuries after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Indio.

The crash was reported at approximately 12:24 p.m. on the 81000 block of Highway 111.

According to CAL FIRE, firefighters had to extricated two people from the vehicles. There was no word on any other injuries in this crash.

The Indio Police Department is investigating the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.